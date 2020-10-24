Four of the Raiders’ starting offensive linemen are on track to return for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team removed left tackle Kolton Miller, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and left guard Denzelle Good from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. However, their availability for Sunday hinges on Saturday’s COVID-19 test coming back negative Sunday morning.

If that is the case, all four will play.

Miller, Hudson, Jackson and Good were placed on the list this week after close contact with right tackle Trent Brown deemed them “high risk.”

The Raiders practiced without them.

The Raiders also activated newly signed defensive lineman David Irving and cornerback Dylan Mabin from the practice squad Saturday.

Irving, who has not played since 2018 when he saw action in two games, was reinstated from suspension on Oct. 16.

With the Raiders, he reunites with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator and defensive line coach when Irving played in Dallas. Irving had 12.5 sacks in 37 games over four seasons with the Cowboys.

Raiders remove four offensive linemen from COVID-19 list, elevate David Irving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk