Raiders releasing veteran CB Darius Phillips

It’s final cutdown day and the first surprise cut by the Raiders has come down. They are releasing veteran cornerback Darius Phillips according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Raiders releasing DB Darius Phillips, per source. Was set to be backup corner and special teamer. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

The former Bengals fifth round pick was added this offseason and was seen as initially as solid depth with the possibility of competing for a starting job.

Phillips spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, appearing in 47 games with 10 starts. He had five interceptions and 23 pass breakups in his career.

Ultimately, he was passed up by Anthony Averett, while it appears Trayvon Mullen will return to his starting duties along with Nate Hobbs and Rock Ya-Sin. Phillips was also competing for kick return duties.

Others vying for a spot on the roster at cornerback include former fourth round pick Amik Robertson and undrafted rookie Sam Webb.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire