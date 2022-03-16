Raiders releasing Nick Kwiatkoski

The Raiders are releasing veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports.

He was due $6.75 million in base salary in 2022 with an $8.252 million cap hit.

The Raiders already released linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Carl Nassib, both of whom are expected to be designated as post-June 1 cuts. Nassib and Littleton will free up some $20 million this summer.

The three players will cost the team $25.6 million in dead cap over the next two years.

Kwiatkoski’s release leaves the Raiders with only Divine Deablo, Denzel Perryman, and Justin March-Lillard at the position.

Kwiatkoski played only eight games last season, making 21 tackles and a forced fumble. He ended the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Kwiatkoski spent four seasons with the Bears before joining the Raiders.

