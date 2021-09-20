Cornerback Nevin Lawson‘s two-game suspension is over, but he won’t be returning to the Raiders’ active roster this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are releasing Lawson on Monday. Rapoport adds that the team is making the move because of needs at other positions due to injuries and that they hope to sign him to their practice squad.

Lawson spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and started 14 of the 25 games he played for the team. He had 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack in those appearances.

Casey Hayward, Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs, Damon Arnette, and Amik Robertson are the corners on the 53-man roster in Las Vegas.

Raiders releasing Nevin Lawson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk