Raiders releasing Karl Joesph

The Raiders are electing to stick with youth in their secondary.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team is releasing veteran safety Karl Joseph.

Joseph was a Raiders first-round pick back in 2016 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. He played for Cleveland last year, appearing in 14 games with eight starts. He recorded one interception and four passes defensed.

The Raiders re-signed Joseph back in April. But the team drafted Tre’von Moehrig in the second round, and he’s emerged as a starter throughout training camp.

Las Vegas currently also has Jonathan Abram, Tyree Gillespie, Dallin Leavitt, and Roderic Teamer at safety.

