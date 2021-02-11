Raiders to release WR Tyrell Williams

To the surprise of probably no one, the Raiders will be releasing wide receiver Tyrell Williams after two seasons with the team. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the expected news Thursday.

The #Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month, per source. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, but should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks. He’s still only 28. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

The league year begins on March 17, which is when teams must be under the salary cap. Williams represents $11.6 million against the cap for a team that needs all the room it can get as they are currently one of the most cap strapped teams in the league.

In two seasons with the Raiders, Williams has not been able to stay healthy. His first season, he suffered a plantar fascia injury early on and was unable to perform as the number one receiver the Raiders needed him to be. He would follow that up by missing all of last season with injury.

For those reasons, the writing was on the wall for Williams to be released this offseason. Probably the most expected release among what figures to be several for the Raiders this offseason.