Raiders release wide receiver Jordy Nelson after one season in Oakland
Jordy Nelson's time as a Raider has come and gone.
The Raiders released the veteran wide receiver on Thursday, the team announced.
We have released QB AJ McCarron and WR Jordy Nelson.
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) March 14, 2019
Nelson, 33, played in 15 games for the Raiders last season. He finished the year with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders signed Nelson to a two-year, $15 million contract on March 16, 2018. On Dec. 28, he was given a $3.6 million roster bonus by the team.
The move comes quickly after the Raiders added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams to their receivers corps. That duo combined for nearly 2,000 yards receiving in 2018.