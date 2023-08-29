Raiders release veterans FS Jaquan Johnson and DT Issac Rochell

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to trim their roster as they have to get to 53 players by the Tuesday deadline of 4:00 PM ET. They’ve made a few cuts already with the most recent release being veteran safety Jaquan Johnson. That move was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN via X.

Raiders have released veteran safety Jaquan Johnson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Johnson was originally a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills during the 2019 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 60 games during his NFL career and has totaled two interceptions and two pass deflections. Johnson signed with the Raiders early in free agency this year but was unable to crack the top four safeties on the depth chart.

The Raiders also released veteran defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, who re-signed with the team earlier this offseason. Rochell was on the 53-man roster in 2022, but could not make the team this year. Rochell made the announcement via his X account:

I’ve been released by the @Raiders — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) August 29, 2023

Continue to follow the Raiders Wire for all of the most recent roster moves ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

