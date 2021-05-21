Raiders release veteran DL David Irving

The defensive tackle position got really crowded this offseason and for the second time in the past few weeks, the Raiders thinned out the herd. Today the team officially released defensive tackle David Irving.

Irving most of last season on the team’s practice squad, after coming off league suspension in October.

The former Cowboys pass rusher had been suspended in March of 2019 for repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

At his best, he had the makings of a dominant NFL defensive lineman. When he re-joined former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in Las Vegas, where he was the defensive line coach, the Raiders had hoped he could get his career back on track.

Irving was re-signed in February to a one-year deal to compete at the defensive tackle spot. Then the team added Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, and Matt Dickerson.

Since then they had released Maurice Hurst and now Irving is out as well.

