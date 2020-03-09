Raiders release Tahir Whitehead

The Raiders have cleared some cap space ahead of the start of the new league year.

The team announced the release of veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday. The move clears $6.25 million of Whitehead’s $7.291 million cap number from the Raiders’ books.

Whitehead signed a three-year contract with the Raiders in 2018 after spending six seasons with the Lions. Whitehead started every game for the team over the last two seasons while recording 234 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Free agency may bring further changes to the team’s linebacking corps. Will Compton said he expects to hit the open market and Kyle Wilber is also set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

