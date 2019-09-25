Raiders release Ryan Grant

There was word earlier this week that the Raiders would be promoting linebacker Justin Phillips from the practice squad and the team made the move official on Wednesday.

With Phillips joining the roster, the Raiders had to make room by parting ways with another player. They announced that wide receiver Ryan Grant has been released as the corresponding move.

Grant signed with the Raiders in April. Grant caught four passes for 14 yards in the first two weeks of the season before being left on the inactive list for last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Grant’s departure leaves the Raiders with Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson, Keelan Doss, Trevor Davis and Dwayne Harris at wideout.