Raiders release QB Garrett Gilbert following trade for Jarrett Stidham

Garrett (clocking out, nods): Jarrett.

Jarrett (clocking in, nods): Garrett.

Reports today had the Raiders making a trade with the New England Patriots, sending a 6th round pick their way in exchange for QB Jarrett Stidham and a 7th round pick.

With one of Josh McDaniels’s guys now in the fold for backup QB, it was a pretty sure thing Garrett Gilbert’s most recent short stint with the Raiders had come to an end.

That’s because a little over a month ago the team signed former Browns and 49ers QB Nick Mullens, making him the immediate favorite over Gilbert to be Derek Carr’s backup.

Now Mullens has some legitimate competition for that spot with the former fourth round pick Stidham and the days of teams carry four camp arms on the offseason roster, or even three QB’s on the active roster are gone for the most part.

The team made the Garrett release official as a corresponding move with the addition of WR Keelan Cole.