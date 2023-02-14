Raiders release QB Derek Carr, save millions on contract

Barry Werner
·1 min read

On Valentine’s Day, the divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders is final.

The AFC West team told its longtime quarterback it was releasing him.

The move saves the Raiders $40.4 million that would have been guaranteed at this deadline.

Carr has met with the New Orleans Saints and his former Oakland head coach Dennis Allen.

As a free agent, the veteran QB can land in New Orleans … or elswehere.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

