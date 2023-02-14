Raiders release QB Derek Carr, save millions on contract

On Valentine’s Day, the divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders is final.

The AFC West team told its longtime quarterback it was releasing him.

The move saves the Raiders $40.4 million that would have been guaranteed at this deadline.

Carr has met with the New Orleans Saints and his former Oakland head coach Dennis Allen.

As a free agent, the veteran QB can land in New Orleans … or elswehere.

Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been released, per source. Team released him before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed today. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to draw interest from the Saints and Panthers, amongst others. pic.twitter.com/X2v6pDecqP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire