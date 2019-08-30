Raiders release Luke Willson

Tight end Luke Willson won’t be around to celebrate Raiders center Rodney Hudson‘s new contract extension.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are releasing Willson as they make their way to 53 players ahead of Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Willson signed with the Raiders in March after spending last season with the Lions. He had two catches for 10 yards while appearing in three of the team’s four postseason games this month. That included Thursday night’s game, which was a pretty good sign that Willson wouldn’t be sticking around as Oakland didn’t dress many players expected to be on the field in Week One.

Garafolo added that the Raiders are keeping three tight ends. Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier look like the trio that will be sticking around.