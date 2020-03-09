The Las Vegas Raiders will have a different look at linebacker next season.

The Raiders released outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead just over a week before the official start of free agency, the team announced Monday. ESPN's Field Yates first reported the news.

We have released LB Tahir Whitehead: https://t.co/SUl0bF9eVQ pic.twitter.com/SexlGA6tEd — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 9, 2020

This story is being updated.

Raiders release linebacker Tahir Whitehead week before NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area