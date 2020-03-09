Raiders release linebacker Tahir Whitehead week before NFL free agency

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a different look at linebacker next season. 

The Raiders released outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead just over a week before the official start of free agency, the team announced Monday. ESPN's Field Yates first reported the news. 

This story is being updated. 

Raiders release linebacker Tahir Whitehead week before NFL free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back