Raiders release LB Nick Kwiatoski, save $7 million in cap space

The Raiders continue to cut former big-ticket free-agent signings from the Jon Gruden era. Today alone, they moved on from Carl Nassib and officially designated Cory Littleton a post-June 1 cut.

Now, they have made another big move by releasing linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders are releasing veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski, per source. He was due $7 million in 2022, and Las Vegas has been spending some money today … — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Kwiatkoski signed a big deal in 2020 to be one of the team’s starting linebackers. However, he played in just 20 games with the Raiders over the last two seasons and did not start a single game in 2021. This move will save the Raiders $7 million in cap space.