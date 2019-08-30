Raiders release LB Brandon Marshall

The Raiders open the 2019 season against the Broncos, but linebacker Brandon Marshall won’t be in the lineup against his former team.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Raiders are releasing Marshall as they drop to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s deadline. Marshall has tweeted out a farewell to the team.

Marshall signed with the Raiders this offseason after spending the last six seasons with the Broncos. He had three tackles in three preseason appearances and did not play in Thursday night’s finale.

Marshall is a Las Vegas native said this offseason that the Raiders sold him on helping the team “plant the flag” in their new home when they were trying to get him to sign a one-year deal. That flag planting will fall to others now that the Raiders are moving on without Marshall.