Raiders to release Lamarcus Joyner

The Raiders are releasing DB Lamarcus Joyner, which will save them about $8 million in cap space. Joyner signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders before the 2019 season. In two seasons with the Raiders, he had 115 tackles and eight passes defensed but no interceptions

