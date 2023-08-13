Raiders release Kyle Peko, put two on injured reserve

Defensive tackle Kyle Peko won't be making an appearance for the Raiders in Sunday's preseason opener.

The team announced that Peko has been released during their game against the 49ers. They also placed wide receiver DJ Turner and linebacker Darius Harris on injured reserve after waiving them with injury designations earlier this week.

Peko had 11 tackles in eight games for the Raiders last season and re-signed with the team in July. He has also played for the Titans, Bills, and Broncos and has 34 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble over his entire career.

With Peko off the roster, the Raiders will have an open spot to work with after they wrap up their matchup with the 49ers.