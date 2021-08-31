There’s another veteran receiver hitting the free-agent market.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are releasing John Brown. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Brown asked for his release before the team granted it.

Brown signed with Las Vegas in March following a couple of years with Buffalo. Last year, he caught 33 passes for 458 yards with three touchdowns in nine games. But in 2019, Brown caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards with six TDs.

Brown played 25 snaps in Las Vegas’ preseason finale but received only two targets, catching one pass for two yards.

At least for now, it appears the Raiders will go with Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead, and Zay Jones at receiver on their 53-man roster.

Since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2014, Brown has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards with 31 touchdowns.

Raiders release John Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk