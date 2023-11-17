Raiders release Jakob Johnson

The Raiders are moving on from their fullback.

Jakob Johnson announced on social media Friday morning that Las Vegas has released him. Johnson is subject to waivers now that the trading deadline has passed.

Johnson caught one pass for 12 yards this season and was a significant special teams contributor. He has not played since the team fired former head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

In 17 games last year, he caught five passes for 10 yards while playing 27 percent of the offensive snaps.

Johnson spent his first three seasons in the league with the Patriots. In 62 career games, he’s caught 19 passes for 105 yards with one TD.