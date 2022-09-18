Raiders release inactive players for game vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactive players for their Week 2 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released theirs.
There are no surprises. They had three starters ruled out with injuries and a backup doubtful. All four of those players are inactive for the game and will not dress against the Cardinals.
Their inactives:
S Tre’von Moehrig
RB Brandon Bolden
RB Brittain Brown
LB Denzel Perryman
C Andre James
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
DT Matthew Butler
Moehrig, James and Perryman were all ruled out previously. Bolden was doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.
