Raiders release inactive players for game vs. Cardinals

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactive players for their Week 2 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders released theirs.

There are no surprises. They had three starters ruled out with injuries and a backup doubtful. All four of those players are inactive for the game and will not dress against the Cardinals.

Their inactives:

  • S Tre’von Moehrig

  • RB Brandon Bolden

  • RB Brittain Brown

  • LB Denzel Perryman

  • C Andre James

  • DT Neil Farrell Jr.

  • DT Matthew Butler

Moehrig, James and Perryman were all ruled out previously. Bolden was doubtful to play with a hamstring injury.

