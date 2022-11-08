Raiders release former first-round pick SS Johnathan Abram

The Raiders made a surprising move on Tuesday, releasing former first-round pick Johnathan Abram.

The Raiders shopped Abram at the deadline, but got no takers. With Duron Harmon playing more snaps, Abram saw his role decrease nearly every week. He is now subject to waivers and can be claimed on Wednesday.

A surprise: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round pick safety Johnathan Abram, per source. pic.twitter.com/E8BjfpRvhT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

Abram was the third first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He is the fourth first-round pick to be released by the team since 2019.

