Raiders release former first-round CB Damon Arnette

For the second time in the last week, the Raiders have released a first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. This time, it is cornerback Damon Arnette.

The former No. 19 pick was waived by the Raiders on Monday after a video on Instagram was released of him flashing multiple firearms. That news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Source: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Arnette was on the injured reserve list for the Raiders as he was dealing with a groin injury that has caused him to miss several weeks. He played in just 13 games with the Raiders during his career with the team.

The former Ohio State cornerback is now subject to waivers, which will be processed on Tuesday. However, he is also dealing with other legal issues after being sued over an alleged hit and run from 2020. On top of his legal issues, his play and health concerns may cause him to go unclaimed.

In the 13 games Arnette played for the Raiders, he never forced an interception and totaled just three pass deflections. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of over 103 when targeting Arnette, which is among the worst in the NFL since 2020.

The Raiders made five selections in the top-100 of the 2020 draft, but only one player (Bryan Edwards) remains on the roster a year later. Needless to say, the 2020 draft will go down as an all-time bad draft class for the Raiders.

