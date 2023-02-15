Raiders release Derek Carr; Should Commanders pursue Carr?

Derek Carr, a 4-time Pro Bowl quarterback is now a free agent; might the Washington Commanders have interest in Carr?

Carr, who has passed for 35,222 yards in his nine NFL seasons as an Oakland and Las Vegas Raider, was released by the Raiders Tuesday. The Raiders and Carr were at odds with one another. Las Vegas had attempted to trade Carr in the last week, but when those efforts were thwarted, the Raiders made sure to release Carr one day prior to $40.4 million that was to be guaranteed to Carr.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera just last week told Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio that he had determined Sam Howell was going to be given every opportunity this offseason to secure a hold as the No. 1 starter for the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Rivera was also clear that Washington, unlike last offseason, was not going to shop for any quarterbacks where they would be required to invest a good amount of capital.

First-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels determined during the 2022 season that Carr would not be his quarterback moving forward. Carr is not a top-tier All-Pro, no. However, Carr has been a Pro Bowler four times, completed 64.6 percent of his passes, and he is certainly no check-down Charlie quarterback.

Carr’s touchdown to interception ratio is 217:99, he led four fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives in 2022. However, Carr’s passing yards per game were down to 234.8, his lowest since his 233.1 ypg in 2017. His career won / loss numbers as a starter are 63-79-0.

Carr’s 2022 QBR of 55.6 was actually higher than his 2021 of 52.4. Carr will become age 32 in March.

Raiders officially informed QB Derek Carr that he has been released, per source. Team released him before $40.4 million in his contract became guaranteed today. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to draw interest from the Saints and Panthers, amongst others. pic.twitter.com/X2v6pDecqP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Carr is not elite, but he will draw interest which may make him more expensive than the Commanders might be interested in paying a quarterback next season.

Look for the Commanders to pass on Carr, select another veteran to sign, to come and mentor Sam Howell, who, for now, appears to be the most likely starter for 2023.

