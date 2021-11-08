Raiders release Damon Arnette after former first-round pick brandished gun in threatening social media video

The Las Vegas Raiders released second-year cornerback Damon Arnette on Monday after video surfaced Friday night of the 25-year-old making death threats to someone via Instagram message while brandishing a gun, general manager Mike Mayock said.

Mayock called the move a "very painful decision" for the organization.

"We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life," Mayock said. "We cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life."

Arnette is the second first-rounder from the 2020 draft to be released by the Raiders in less than a week. Last Wednesday, the team released former receiver Henry Ruggs III, who faces five charges – including four felonies – following a vehicle crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead; Ruggs was driving at 156 mph seconds before the crash and his blood alcohol content was .161, twice the legal limit, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.

Cornerback Damon Arnette #20 of the Las Vegas Raiders is introduced before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Raiders took Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick, seven selections after Ruggs, out of Ohio State. Both picks were made by Mayock and the team's former coach Jon Gruden, who resigned last month after it was revealed that he used misogynistic and homophobic language in emails to league personnel years earlier.

Arnette also faces multiple lawsuits, including one that said he left the scene of a car accident in October 2020 after colliding with another vehicle.

"We're aware of it. We're aware of it today," Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday when asked about the lawsuit. "I think it's been pushed to his lawyers and his attorneys and their team of people to handle that."

Arnette appeared in nine games last season and recorded 21 tackles.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damon Arnette released by Raiders after video with threats, gun