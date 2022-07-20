The Raiders will be the first team to fully open training camp when their veterans report to work on Wednesday, but safety Dallin Leavitt won’t be joining them.

Leavitt confirmed that he’s been released on his Instagram page. He signed a restricted free agent tender with the team earlier this offseason that set him up to make $2.433 million this season, but the salary was not guaranteed.

Leavitt appeared in 42 games for the Raiders over the last four seasons. The majority of his playing time came on special teams, but he did make one start last season.

Leavitt recorded 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries while with the team.

Raiders release Dallin Leavitt originally appeared on Pro Football Talk