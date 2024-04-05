Raiders release D.J. Fluker

The Raiders have moved on from a veteran defensive lineman.

Las Vegas announced on Friday that the team has released D.J. Fluker.

Fluker, a first-round pick in 2013, joined Las Vegas' practice squad in December and with the team on a futures deal in January. He did not appear in a game.

Fluker hasn't played a regular-season game since 2020 when he was with Baltimore. He spent time with the Dolphins, Raiders, and Jaguars in 2021.

After spending his first four seasons with the Chargers, Fluker played one season with the Giants and 2018 and 2019 with the Seahawks.