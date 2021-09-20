Raiders release CB Nevin Lawson after serving two-game suspension

The Raiders made a roster move on Monday morning, releasing cornerback Nevin Lawson. The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as Lawson has just finished up his two-game suspension.

Lawson was suspended earlier this offseason due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It was the second consecutive season that Lawson started the year on the suspended list.

According to Rapoport, the team would still like to put the veteran cornerback on their practice squad.

The #Raiders will be releasing CB Nevin Lawson today due to injuries at other positions, source said. They hope is to have him a back on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Lawson has started 14 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons, primarily playing in the slot. But with the emergence of rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, there just isn’t a spot for him on the active roster right now.

While the Raiders would love to “stash” Lawson for the next few weeks on the practice squad, he is proven enough that he might get another opportunity elsewhere. Lawson is 30-years old with 68 starts under his belt. That should be reason enough to warrant looks from other cornerback-needy teams.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.