Raiders release Carl Nassib, NFL's first openly gay active player

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player, a person with knowledge of the move told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

Nassib, who will turn 29 on April 12, came out as gay last June in an Instagram post.

In 2021, his sixth season in the NFL, he recorded 21 tackles and 1½ sacks in 13 games as a backup to starters Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

Nassib had one year remaining on his contract and was set to count $9.652 million against the salary cap. His release as a post-June 1 cut will save the Raiders $8 million against the cap.

Nassib signed a three-year, $20.5 million contract in 2020 with the Raiders under the guidance of then-general manager Mike Mayock, who was fired in January after three years.

Later in January, the Raiders hired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler from the New England Patriots to lead a new regime.

