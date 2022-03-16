Raiders release DE Carl Nassib ahead of new NFL league year

The Raiders continue to make moves to gain cap space ahead of the new league year, which officially begins today at 4 PM ET.

To create more room, the team has decided to release defensive end Carl Nassib, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Nassib was a free-agent signing by the Raiders during the 2020 offseason under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. He went on to start just five games with the team, totaling only four sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

The Raiders will designate him as a June 1 release and the team nearly $8 million in cap space in 2022, according to Schefter. That will give the Raiders over $35 million in cap space before they officially announce the deals of Bilal Nichols and Darius Phillips.

Nassib is now free to sign with another team. at just the age of 28 and with multiple years of starting experience, he shouldn’t have any trouble finding a job soon.

