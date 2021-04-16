Raiders release Arden Key, Maurice Hurst, create $4.5M in cap space

Raiders release two veteran D-lineman, create cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With a glut of defensive linemen on the roster after a busy free agent period added five players, the Raiders thinned things out on Thursday at the expense of a pair of veterans.

The club released reserve defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. in a move that creates breathing room at an overstocked position and creates approximately $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Key, a defensive end, played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles, including two for loss. Hurst started 11 games at tackle, making three starts, and finished with 27 tackles.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”