Raiders 2018 regular-season roster analysis

Making an initial 53-man roster is a big moment for many, especially the young and unheralded. The high, however, is often fleeting.

Just ask Johnny Holton, David Sharpe and Iam Silberman players who survived Saturday's roster cut only to lose a job two days or less after.

The Raiders roster has turned over quite a bit since Jon Gruden got here, including in the last few weeks, and should continue as days and weeks go by as the head coach tries to find his best 53.

Gruden concedes this roster has its issues. It also has some strengths, on offense especially. Let's take a look at the Raiders as it stands heading into Monday night's opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback (2)

Derek Carr

AJ McCarron



Carr's ready for a breakout season working under Gruden. Coach and quarterback have worked extremely well together, and the franchise signal caller has this new scheme locked down. It fits his skill set and football acumen. The Raiders need Carr to stay healthy. McCarron hasn't been here long and is nowhere close to ready to run a complicated offensive system. Gruden wasn't happy with Connor Cook or EJ Manuel, and brought in a new guy who must learn on the fly with Carr taking most every practice rep. That isn't ideal, though, in ideal world, McCarron won't play a lick this year.

Running back (5)

Marshawn Lynch

Doug Martin

Jalen Richard

DeAndre Washington

Keith Smith









Lynch looks spry, maybe faster than a year ago, and comfortable as heck running in this blocking scheme. Martin's an unknown somewhat. He has looked good in practice but lackluster in his preseason cameo. The Raiders need him to be an impactful second option. Richard will have a role here, and Washington can run better between the tackles that his size suggests. This is a good group, especially with Keith Smith as a lead blocker.

Receiver (6)

Amari Cooper

Jordy Nelson

Seth Roberts

Dwayne Harris

Keon Hatcher

Brandon LaFell











Man. This group looks a lot different than expected. Ryan Switzer and Martavis Bryant were considered roster locks a few weeks back. The former got traded. The latter got cut. The Raiders lost a lot of speed in Bryant and elusiveness in Switzer, but we'll defer to Gruden's decisions before calling this a downgraded group. He likes a certain type of receiver to run his offense. Cooper and Nelson are top-end talents most targets are headed for those two. How much depth there is behind them is a question.

Tight end (3)

Jared Cook

Derek Carrier

Lee Smith This group has been set since the spring. It's versatile, solid. Cook can make a real impact in the passing game.





Offensive line (9)

Kolton Miller

Kelechi Osemele

Rodney Hudson

Gabe Jackson

Donald Penn

Jon Feliciano

Brandon Parker

TJ Clemmings

Justin Murray

















The Raiders might have the best interior line in football. Hudson, Jackson and Osemele are really good, borderline great. Tackle, however, is the biggest offseason question mark. Coaches love Kolton Miller, but how will be handle the regular season's bright lights? Has Donald Penn transitioned well enough to the right side? And what happens if the experiment doesn't work. The Raiders discarded primary reserve options on the right. Tom Cable must get these tackles playing well. Protect Derek Carr is the highest priority.

Defensive line (10)

Tank Carradine

Fadol Brown

Frostee Rucker

P.J. Hall

Brian Price

Justin Ellis

Bruce Irvin

Arden Key

Shilique Calhoun

















This crew is obviously worse without maybe the NFL's best edge rusher. Khalil Mack will be missed up front, no question. There is talent here, especially with rookies Hall, Hurst and Key, but its unproven. Irvin is unquestionably the biggest threat, and he'll game planned against. Expect regular double teams on him. An improved interior rush should help and Key could be a real asset on passing downs. Key word: could. The Raiders desperately need them to make an instant impact. Brown is a big ball of energy who could be a productive player. These guys could prove productive working with an excellent play caller/designer in Paul Guenther.

Linebacker (6)

Emmanuel Lamur

Derrick Johnson

Marquel Lee

Tahir Whitehead

Kyle Wilber

Nicholas Morrow











Lee's development was a highlight this preseason, and the linebacker corps is better with him and Johnson platooning between the base defense and sub packages. Whitehead's a three-down staple and Morrow is a solid reserve. It's a solid crew, but is it dynamic?

Defensive back (9)

Gareon Conley

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Nick Nelson

Rashaan Melvin

Leon Hall

Marcus Gilchrist

Reggie Nelson

Karl Joseph

Erik Harris

















The secondary will miss Daryl Worley, suspended four games by the NFL for violating policies of personal conduct and substance abuse. He might've started right away. Conley's supremely talented and should start. It's tough to get a read on Gruden's opinion of Melvin. The team needs him to be a shut down corner. Can he do that in this scheme? Leon Hall isn't young anymore, and we haven't seen Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie work much after signing late. It's uncertain where he'll fit in. He can play multiple spots. The safeties are versatile and be used in different roles. That's a good group.

Specialists (3)

Mike Nugent

Andrew DePaoloa

Johnny Townsend





Losing Piñeiro for the year was a real blow. The Raiders loved his power and accuracy. Nugent has less of both entering his 14th season, but such experience means he won't get rattled. Townsend is a solid directional punter, but he certainly doesn't have Marquette King's consistent power and hang time. Dwayne Harris could provide a real spark in the return game.