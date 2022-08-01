Raiders RB Zamir White practices on Saturday and Sunday

Over the past two weeks, we haven’t seen anything from Zamir White as he was dealing with an undisclosed injury. Josh McDaniels did mention late last week that he thought he would return to the practice field sooner rather than later. And that’s exactly what happened.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he reported that White did return to practice over the weekend. Here is what Reed had to say about the fourth-round pick from Georgia:

“Some good injury news: Rookie running back Zamir White returned to practice Saturday and Sunday after missing several sessions due to an undisclosed injury. He’s rarely practiced going back to OTAs, but there’s hope he’ll be able to ramp things up from here.”

While it’s encouraging to see White back on the practice field, it still feels unlikely that we will see him on Thursday as the Raiders take on the Jaguars for the Hall of Fame Game. That means he’ll have to wait at least another week before he can get his first game action.

White is a player that a lot of people are excited about given that the team declined the fifth-year option for Josh Jacobs. While White isn’t a threat to take snaps away from Jacobs this season, he could be positioning himself to be the Week 1 starter in 2023.

And if White can stay on the practice field and show his talent, he may have a chance to carve out some kind of role in the offense this season.

