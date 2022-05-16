Raiders RB Zamir White to take part in NFLPA Rookie Premiere

After two years without an in-person event, the NFLPA Rookie Premiere is back this year. There will be 42 rookies on hand for the event which takes place in Los Angeles.

Among those rookies in attendance will be Raiders fourth-round running back Zamir White.

The former Georgia back was the eighth running back taken in the 2022 draft. There are a total of ten running backs who will be in attendance at the event.

White was the third player the Raiders selected in this draft, but their first two picks were offensive lineman Dylan Parham and defensive tackle Neil Farrell. And when it comes to marketability, the NFLPA includes very few defensive players and no offensive linemen at all.

To their credit, they actually have four defensive players in attendance, which may be some kind of record. Usually, they have one or two tops. But since the top five players taken in this year’s draft came on defense, it was probably unwise to ignore the defensive side of the ball this time.

The other 38 players are all skill position players. A weak QB class didn’t stop them from loading up on them. In total, there are seven quarterbacks set to attend despite only one (Kenny Pickett) being chosen in the first two rounds of the draft. One of those QB’s is Carson Strong — who wasn’t even drafted.

The rest are made up of 20 wide receivers (!) and one tight end (Trey McBride).

Not among those in attendance are third overall pick CB Derek Stingley, fifth overall pick DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, sixth overall pick OT Ikem Ekwonu or seventh overall pick T Evan Neal.

Make it make sense.