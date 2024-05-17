Raiders RB Zamir White named breakout candidate by Pro Football Focus

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move forward with Zamir White as their lead back. Josh Jacobs has moved on to Green Bay and the Raiders saw enough from White in the final four games of the year to allow him to become the starter heading into the 2024 season.

But is White ready to take on that role? In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named one breakout player for every AFC team heading into the 2024 season.

For the Raiders, that player was none other than Zamir White. Here is what they had to say about the third-year running back from Georgia:

Josh Jacobs was the train that kept on churning for the Silver and Black, but the engine will have to pick up without him in 2024. Alexander Mattison figures to be the starter for most of the year, but his elusive rating dropped 33.3 points from 2022 to 2023. Expect more of a running back by committee approach for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who generally kept carries balanced in Chicago — that should mean more totes for White, whose 3.21 yards after contact per carry ranked 10th among running backs last year.

White has a fantastic combination of speed, power, and toughness, which is needed to become a starting running back in today’s NFL. Time will tell if he is ready for that role, but he certainly appears ready for a huge breakout season.

