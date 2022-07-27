Raiders RB Zamir White missed third straight practice on Tuesday

When the Raiders selected Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, there was a lot of hype around the pick. And with the news of the Raiders declining the fifth-year option on Josh Jacobs, that led many to assume that White could be in for a lot of work as a rookie.

However, it’s awfully hard to earn snaps as a rookie when you are not on the field. And that’s been an issue so far for White.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, White has now missed the last three practices for the Raiders. Here is what Reed had to say about White along with the other players who missed practice on Tuesday:

“Running back Zamir White didn’t practice Tuesday, which marks the third straight session he’s missed. Safety Roderic Teamer also missed practice Tuesday after colliding with fellow safety Johnathan Abram during Sunday’s practice. (Abram did participate Tuesday.)

And with the Raiders just over a week away from their first preseason game, it doesn’t appear that he will be ready to go for that game either. But if he manages to practice on Wednesday when the Raiders finally put on the pads, that would be a step in the right direction.

However, with the Raiders having so much depth at the running back position, this is certainly a missed opportunity for White. With every practice he misses, his odds of contributing early in the season drop.

