Raiders RB Zamir White describes his playing style as ‘Dominant, powerful, fast’

The Raiders running back situation has been the source of league-wide chatter lately, as RB Josh Jacobs became the subject of trade rumors following his appearance in the Hall of Fame Game.

Coach Josh McDaniels did his best to shut down any such talk during his pre-practice press conference on Monday, offering an emphatic “no” when asked if there was any truth to the speculation.

One reason some may think Jacobs is expendable is rookie RB Zamir White. McDaniels had plenty of praise for White at the same press conference, saying White “played fast” in his first NFL action against the Jaguars.

Conveniently, White spoke to reporters after practice. Here’s how he described his playing style, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“Dominant, powerful, fast; I’m gonna come at you,” White said. “I’m not scared of nothing. I’m just gonna do what I gotta do.”

How’s that for confidence? White was likely encouraged by his performance in the Hall of Fame Game. He tallied 52 rushing yards on 11 carries and added 23 yards on three receptions. White displayed power when he converted multiple short-yardage situations and showcased speed and agility in the open field.

He was a five-star recruit out of high school and could represent a steal for the Raiders, as he was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Injuries slowed White’s progress as a collegiate at Georgia, perhaps affecting his draft stock. And an undisclosed injury that has forced him to miss portions of training camp is certainly a concern.

But right now, it appears that Jacobs and White have an opportunity to become a potent one-two punch for the Raiders. Jacobs has had injury issues of his own in the NFL, and together, White and Jacobs could keep each other fresh.

McDaniels’ roster will be further evaluated as the preseason continues, but the running back room looks as talented as it’s been in years, considering Jacobs played collegiately at Alabama.

Additionally, it would be a victory for McDaniels if White produced as a rookie because the Raiders traded away their first two picks of the draft in the Davante Adams deal.

And if White can continue to be dominant, powerful, and fast, the Raiders backfield will be a supreme compliment to Adams and the rest of Las Vegas’ playmakers, as the team attempts to build on its 10-7 record from a year ago and go deep into the playoffs.

