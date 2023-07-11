Raiders RB Zamir White could have a much bigger role in 2023

The Raiders are expecting several members of their 2022 draft class to have bigger roles in Year 2. Dylan Parham is expected to be a starter at left guard and Neil Ferrell Jr. could be the team’s starting nose tackle.

But the one player that could see a significantly bigger role in 2023 is RB Zamir White, who is expected to be the clear-cut No. 2 RB behind Josh Jacobs this season.

In a recent article by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he took a look at some of the top backup running backs in the NFL and the ones you should keep an eye out for in your fantasy football leagues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That list includes White, who appears to be ready for a breakout season. Here is what Knox had to say about the former Georgia star:

When it comes to proven production, Zamir White of the Las Vegas Raiders provides little. The 2022 fourth-round pick didn’t see much playing time as a rookie, tallying just 17 touches and 70 yards. However, White must be on the radar of any manager who drafts reigning rushing champ Josh Jacobs, the 10th-ranked PPR player in the consensus rankings. The biggest reason for this is that there’s no guarantee that Jacobs is even available to start the season.

As Knox mentioned, there is a chance that Jacobs decides to hold out into the season and that means White would be the team’s starting running back in Week 1. The good news is that he appears ready to get more work this year after cutting weight this offseason.

Even if Jacobs is on the field and ready for Week 1, look for White to see more work this year. His size and speed will be tough to keep off the field and the Raiders need to do a better job of limiting the touches for Jacobs. Expect White to have a decent-sized role in the offense this season regardless of the status of Josh Jacobs.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire