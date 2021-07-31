Raiders RB Theo Riddick retires

Friday the Raiders placed running back Theo Riddick on the reserve/retired list. The veteran back had spent the first three days of training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Riddick signed with the Raiders prior to last season. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was activate for four games rushing six times for 14 yards and catching five passes for 43 yards.

Back in March Riddick was re-signed to a one-year $1.2 million deal. But for whatever reason the 30-year-old decided this week to call it a career.

Prior to his four appearances with the Raiders last season, Riddick had appears in 84 games with 19 starters in six season in Detroit.

This week the Raiders added two free agent running backs in Darius Jackson and BJ Emmons to fill the roster spots vacated when Riddick and Jalen Richard were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also activated Kenyan Drake from the Non-Football Injury list.