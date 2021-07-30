Raiders RB Kenyan Drake, DT Darius Stills come off NFI list

Day 3 of Raiders training camp saw two players take the field for the first time since players reported. Both Kenyan Drake and Darius Stills were on the team’s Non-Football Injury list to start camp and both practiced today, removing themselves from that list.

Running back Kenyan Drake took the field, which was a welcome sight in light of Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick not practicing yet this camp after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Drake was signed this offseason to join fellow Alabama alum Josh Jacobs in the Raiders backfield. He gives the Raiders a two-headed attack at running back, with designs on splitting him out wide some as well.

Stills is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia who garnered some positive mention during minicamp. He was the Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year last year and looks to prove he was worthy of being selected in April’s draft.

