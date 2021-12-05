Raiders RB Kenyan Drake carted off field with apparent lower leg injury

With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter of the Raiders vs Washington game in Las Vegas, Kenyan Drake went down with what appears to be a serious ankle or knee injury.

Drake was gang tackled, getting his right ankle caught underneath him. It was given an early speculative diagnosis from Dr Davis Chao of an MCL injury.

Threw ball as was hurt.

Rolled up on right leg.

Possible high ankle vs MCL sprain. https://t.co/gHAg5AtkgX — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 5, 2021

A cart was brought out and Drake was taken off the field. And shortly thereafter he was officially ruled OUT the rest of the game

On his way out, he gave a thumbs up, but that is no sign this injury isn’t a serious one. Just how serious will have to wait for an MRI.

With Jalen Richard placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game, the only active running backs in this game now are Josh Jacobs and Peyton Barber.