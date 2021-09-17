Raiders RB Josh Jacobs won’t play vs Steelers

After missing the entire week of practices with a toe injury, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will not play vs the Steelers in week two. He played hurt last week against the Ravens, scoring two touchdowns in an overtime win. But he won’t be able to give it a go again this week.

Jon Gruden said in his Friday press conference that it’s recently signed RB Peyton Barber who will see increased snaps with Jacobs out.

“It’s an opportunity for Peyton Barber. We really like Barber. We think he’s a heck of a back. Coming from Tampa I’ve had a chance to really get behind the scenes on him. And I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes. And Kenyan [Drake] will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is. We’re excited about this opportunity to see what we have.”

Barber was active for Monday’s game along with undrafted rookie Trey Ragas. But neither back saw the field. Drake saw six carries and five targets. His five catches went for 59 yards while he gained just 11 yards on his six carries (1.8 yards per carry).