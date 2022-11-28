Raiders RB Josh Jacobs sets NFL record in Week 12

Josh Jacobs had a heroic performance in Week 12, totaling over 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. His game-winning 83-yard touchdown was the best run of the season to help the Raiders improve to 4-7 on the season.

On the way to 303 yards, Jacobs set an NFL record. According to the NFL’s research team, he is the first player in NFL history (since the merger) to run for over 225 yards and record 70 yards in a single game.

Josh Jacobs is the only player since at least 1950 with 225+ rush yards & 70+ receiving yards in a single game.#RaiderNation @Raiders @iAM_JoshJacobs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022

Jacobs has nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 11 games this season. He is well on his way to becoming an All-Pro selection in his fourth year in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire