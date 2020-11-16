Raiders RB Josh Jacobs says it will take ‘everything we’ve got’ to beat the Chiefs for the second time

The Raiders won a big division game against the Broncos on Sunday, moving their record to 6-3 and bolstering their playoff position. They apparently did a fine job of not looking past Denver and its losing ways, since the division-leading Chiefs are next up, in prime time no less.

Las Vegas is the only team to have beaten the defending Super Bowl champions this year, and the Raiders won’t sneak up on them this time. The word is out that coach Jon Gruden’s club is on the rise, and Kansas City will attempt to knock them down a peg or two, or more.

According to running back Josh Jacobs, it will take a team effort from the Raiders — one perhaps unseen since Gruden returned to the club in 2018 — to beat Kansas City. He told Melanie Collins of CBS it will take “everything we’ve got” to hand the Chiefs their second defeat of the campaign.

Josh Jacobs is happy with tonight's @Raiders win but says it'll take "everything we've got" to take down the Chiefs for the second time this season in Week 11. (@Melanie_Collins) pic.twitter.com/UYAxOshoRG — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2020

With the Raiders winning in a variety of ways lately, it’s anyone’s guess what gameplan they’ll execute on Sunday night against the Chiefs. But with Kansas City’s talent, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they’ll be tough to beat.

Jacobs and the Raiders have given no reason to believe they won’t be up to the challenge, however, and the running back’s short answer, when asked about the big matchup, says it all: it’s already time to prepare for a mighty test against the NFL champions.