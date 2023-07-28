Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked among top running backs of the last decade

Josh Jacobs is officially absent from training camp as the NFL’s leading rusher has yet to sign his franchise tag. While he is still expected to report before Week 1, it would be a major shock if he participated in any part of camp.

That’s a massive loss for the Raiders as Jacobs just posted the best year of his career. In fact, he just had one of the best seasons ever by a running back in recent memory.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they took a look at one stat for every team that you should know going into the 2023 season. For the Raiders, it is that Jacobs just posted one of the best rushing seasons by any player over the last decade:

Josh Jacobs’ 91.9 rushing grade last year is the highest of any halfback over the past 10 seasons. His 90 forced missed tackles also rank as the best regular-season total in that span, surpassing Marshawn Lynch’s 88 in 2014. Jacobs had a historic season in 2022, further complicating his contract situation in Las Vegas.

This isn’t a fluke either as Jacobs has routinely graded out as one of PFF’s top running backs each year. He does a fantastic job at avoiding tackles and does so at a high rate.

While there are certainly arguments to be made about whether you should pay a running back on a second deal, Jacobs is one of the fewest players actually worth discussing in the running back market. He’s been highly efficient and productive every season in the NFL and is just 25 years old.

Expect Jacobs to be back on the field by September. But until then, the Raiders will certainly miss the linchpin of their offense.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire