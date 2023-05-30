Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ranked as No. 4 running back in NFL

One of the most surprising stories of the 2022 season was the play of Josh Jacobs. After having his fifth-year option declined over the summer, Jacobs went on to lead the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage.

Jacobs was voted a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career as he cemented himself as one of the best backs in the league. But where does he rank among the top running backs in the NFL heading into this season?

In a recent article by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top 32 running backs in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. Jacobs came in at No. 4, just behind Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey. Here is what the site had to say about the league’s leading rusher from 2022:

Jacobs’ 2022 season was unmatched, as was evidenced by his league-leading 1,653 rushing yards. Not only was it his second straight year with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but it was also his second straight season of at least 0.21 missed tackles forced per carry (a great average versus other backs) and more than 3.0 yards after contact. Those last two stats really showcase how much he was able to show off his individual ability.

There might not be a better all-around back in the league than Jacobs as he can do it all at a high level. He is a fantastic inside runner who can make defenders miss with ease. But he also can be a weapon in the passing game as both a receiver and a blocker.

Can Jacobs repeat his success in 2023? That remains to be seen. But it’s hard to picture him falling off too much as he’s been one of the best running backs in the league for the last several seasons.

