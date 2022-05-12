Raiders RB Josh Jacobs named team’s most underrated player by PFF

Over the last few days, there has been a lot of buzz about rookie running back Zamir White. That praise has been warranted as he was a highly productive running back in the SEC with a ton of burst and power.

However, we shouldn’t forget about the other former SEC running back that is currently on the roster and is coming off another season of at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Josh Jacobs is still among the best running backs in the NFL and is only 24 years. That is why he was named the team’s most underrated player by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus. Here is what Monson had to say about Jacobs entering the final year of his contract:

“The Raiders elected not to pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option, doing the same for their other two first-round picks from that season. It was, by any definition, a pretty disastrous first round for the Raiders, but Jacobs shouldn’t fall into the same category as the other two players. He has actually been a very good running back in the NFL, but injuries have hampered him and, more importantly, the Raiders’ offensive line has fallen apart, which makes his chances of success much smaller. Jacobs has never earned a PFF rushing grade lower than 79.4 and boasts 180 forced missed tackles across three seasons.”

Jacobs has totaled 3,839 yards and 28 touchdowns in 43 games in three seasons with the Raiders. While he’s struggled to stay healthy at times, he is a complete running back that runs as hard as anyone in the league.

The Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option as Monson mentioned, but don’t take that as a slight to Jacobs as a player. It’s more reflective of the current running back market in the NFL. This is still one of the best running backs in the NFL who should be in for a career year in Las Vegas.

