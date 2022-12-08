Raiders RB Josh Jacobs named ‘third-quarter’ All-Pro by PFF

For the first time in several years, the Raiders could have multiple players make the All-Pro team. Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole all have strong cases to be made in regard to their All-Pro chances.

However, the one player that seems like a near-lock to make the All-Pro team by the end of the year is Josh Jacobs. Not only does he lead the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage, but he is also the highest-graded running back in the league by Pro Football Focus.

In a recent article by Sam Monson of PFF, he named his All-Pro team after three-quarters of the season. Jacobs was obviously on the list after totaling 1,634 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Here is what he had to say about the Las Vegas running back:

“(Nick) Chubb continues to be virtually unstoppable, but Josh Jacobs has leapfrogged him into pole position for the All-Pro spot thanks to some incredible performances. Jacobs has 76 broken tackles, 11 more than any other running back. He is averaging 3.9 yards per carry after contact and has been thriving behind an offensive line that doesn’t rank among the league’s best in run blocking.”

Jacobs is on pace to rush for more than 1,800 yards and to total over 2,300 yards from scrimmage this season. He’s playing the best football of his career and it couldn’t have come at a better time as he’s set to hit free agency after the season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire