Raiders RB Josh Jacobs ‘should be good to go’ vs Ravens following illness

Sunday was spent wondering if Josh Jacobs was going to play for the Raiders in their Monday Night opener against the Ravens. He came down with an illness on Saturday that had him added to the injury report as questionable.

The illness was said to be non-COVID related and as of now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Jacobs should be good to go, adding that the team is 100% vaccinated.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, added to the injury report with a non-COVID illness is trending toward playing tonight, source said. Should be good to go. Side note: Las Vegas is 100% vaccinated as a team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Having an illness this late in the game could ultimately have the Raiders regulating Jacobs’s playing time, so that will be something to watch for. Should Jacobs see fewer snaps, those snaps would go to Kenyan Drake with newly added Peyton Barber perhaps seeing some playing time as well.

